    Mutual Aid: JRM Region Dispatch Center

    GUAM

    08.16.2021

    Video by reynaldo rabara 

    Joint Region Marianas

    Have you ever called 911?
    You may have received assistance through the JRM Region Dispatch Center (RDC). In this video, Frank San Nicolas gives us a rundown of how calls are coordinated through the RDC to dispatch resources to respond to emergent calls made on Guam and in the region.

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 01:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 810398
    VIRIN: 210816-O-OM261-113
    Filename: DOD_108515731
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mutual Aid: JRM Region Dispatch Center, by reynaldo rabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Response
    RDC
    Emergency
    JRM

