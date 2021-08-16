Have you ever called 911?
You may have received assistance through the JRM Region Dispatch Center (RDC). In this video, Frank San Nicolas gives us a rundown of how calls are coordinated through the RDC to dispatch resources to respond to emergent calls made on Guam and in the region.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 01:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|810398
|VIRIN:
|210816-O-OM261-113
|Filename:
|DOD_108515731
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Mutual Aid: JRM Region Dispatch Center, by reynaldo rabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
