Fort McCoy Military Police Officer turned Chaplain Returns to His Old Post and Shares Message With Soldiers

Bishop F. Richard Spencer started out his career at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin back in 1974 as a Military Police Officer. After eight years in Wisconsin, Spencer attended seminary and was ordained in 1988. A retired Colonel, Spencer now serves 97 Military bases as the Auxiliary Bishop for Military Services, USA.
Spencer returned to his roots on Saturday, August 14, 2021 for the Feast of the Assumption and shared a message to Soldiers participating in CSTX of how faith intertwines with the Army Values.
Credit: Staff Sgt. Brigitte Morgan, Cadet Nystedt
08.14.2021
08.17.2021
|Package
|810389
|210814-A-TU975-0714
|DOD_108515618
|00:01:29
FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|0
|0
