    Fort McCoy Military Police Officer turned Chaplain Returns to His Old Post and Shares Message With Soldiers

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2021

    Video by Nicholas Nystedt 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Bishop F. Richard Spencer started out his career at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin back in 1974 as a Military Police Officer. After eight years in Wisconsin, Spencer attended seminary and was ordained in 1988. A retired Colonel, Spencer now serves 97 Military bases as the Auxiliary Bishop for Military Services, USA.
    Spencer returned to his roots on Saturday, August 14, 2021 for the Feast of the Assumption and shared a message to Soldiers participating in CSTX of how faith intertwines with the Army Values.

    Credit: Staff Sgt. Brigitte Morgan, Cadet Nystedt

    Date Taken: 08.14.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 23:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 810389
    VIRIN: 210814-A-TU975-0714
    Filename: DOD_108515618
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Fort McCoy Military Police Officer turned Chaplain Returns to His Old Post and Shares Message With Soldiers, by Nicholas Nystedt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. ARMY RESERVE
    CHAPLAIN CORPS
    TRAINING
    RICHARD SPENCER
    CSTX-2021
    GLOBALMEDIC-2021

