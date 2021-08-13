U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Julian Arroyo a career planer with 1st Marine Logistics Group explains the career retention Commanding Generals delegation of authority at Camp Pendleton Calif., Aug 13, 2021. Contact your Unit Career Planner for reenlistment and lateral move eligibility.(U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas and Cpl. William Redding)
