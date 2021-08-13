Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Career Retention Commanding Generals Delegation of Authority

    08.13.2021

    Video by Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Julian Arroyo a career planer with 1st Marine Logistics Group explains the career retention Commanding Generals delegation of authority at Camp Pendleton Calif., Aug 13, 2021. Contact your Unit Career Planner for reenlistment and lateral move eligibility.(U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas and Cpl. William Redding)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    This work, Career Retention Commanding Generals Delegation of Authority, by Sgt Maximiliano Rosas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Reenlistment
    1st MLG
    DOA
    U.S. Maines

