    Out With The Old And In With The New

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.11.2021

    Video by Cpl. Kimberly Riley 

    AFN Kunsan

    This spot video was created to inform Kunsan Air Base personnel with a United States Postal Service P.O box, that yellow slips will no longer be required to receive your packages. (Department of Defense video by U.S. Army Cpl Kimberly Riley)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 21:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 810384
    VIRIN: 210818-A-HD683-001
    Filename: DOD_108515547
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Out With The Old And In With The New, by CPL Kimberly Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Post Office
    Yellow Slips

