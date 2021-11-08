This spot video was created to inform Kunsan Air Base personnel with a United States Postal Service P.O box, that yellow slips will no longer be required to receive your packages. (Department of Defense video by U.S. Army Cpl Kimberly Riley)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2021 21:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|810384
|VIRIN:
|210818-A-HD683-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108515547
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Out With The Old And In With The New, by CPL Kimberly Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT