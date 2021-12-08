Spc. Andrew Mendoza with the 206th Broadcast Operations Detachment, highlights Soldiers from the 420th Engineer Brigade who participated in Operation Hood Strike during Exercise News Day in Fort McCoy, Wisconsin August 2021. Operation Hood Strike is an annual training exercise focused on realistic, mission-essential combat engineer tasks like convoy operations, rafting and bridging operations to improve skill proficiency at all levels.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 08:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|810376
|VIRIN:
|210812-A-UA726-354
|Filename:
|DOD_108515386
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|FT. MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
