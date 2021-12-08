video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spc. Andrew Mendoza with the 206th Broadcast Operations Detachment, highlights Soldiers from the 420th Engineer Brigade who participated in Operation Hood Strike during Exercise News Day in Fort McCoy, Wisconsin August 2021. Operation Hood Strike is an annual training exercise focused on realistic, mission-essential combat engineer tasks like convoy operations, rafting and bridging operations to improve skill proficiency at all levels.