    Operation Hood Strike

    FT. MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2021

    Video by Spc. Andrew Mendoza 

    Exercise News Day

    Spc. Andrew Mendoza with the 206th Broadcast Operations Detachment, highlights Soldiers from the 420th Engineer Brigade who participated in Operation Hood Strike during Exercise News Day in Fort McCoy, Wisconsin August 2021. Operation Hood Strike is an annual training exercise focused on realistic, mission-essential combat engineer tasks like convoy operations, rafting and bridging operations to improve skill proficiency at all levels.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 08:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 810376
    VIRIN: 210812-A-UA726-354
    Filename: DOD_108515386
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FT. MCCOY, WI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Hood Strike, by SPC Andrew Mendoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ft. Hood

    Lake Belton

    420th ENG BDE

    Operation Hood Strike

    341st ENG CO

