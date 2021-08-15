A b-roll package of Staff Sgt. Robert Benson and Senior Airman Caleb Spencer performing a launch of an A-10 Thunderbolt II during the 75th Anniversary Airshow at the Decatur Airport, Aug. 15, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2021 17:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810360
|VIRIN:
|210815-F-CJ645-809
|Filename:
|DOD_108515105
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|DECATUR, IL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Decatur Airshow B-Roll Package, by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
