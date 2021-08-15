Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Decatur Airshow B-Roll Package

    DECATUR, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    A b-roll package of Staff Sgt. Robert Benson and Senior Airman Caleb Spencer performing a launch of an A-10 Thunderbolt II during the 75th Anniversary Airshow at the Decatur Airport, Aug. 15, 2021.

    Date Taken: 08.15.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 17:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810360
    VIRIN: 210815-F-CJ645-809
    Filename: DOD_108515105
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: DECATUR, IL, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Decatur Airshow B-Roll Package, by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Airshow
    Airpower
    A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team

