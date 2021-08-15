Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Decatur Airshow Quick Clip

    DECATUR, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    A quick clip of the A-10 Demonstration Team walking out to the 75th Anniversary Airshow at the Decatur Airport through a corn field.

    Date Taken: 08.15.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 17:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 810358
    VIRIN: 210815-F-CJ645-371
    Filename: DOD_108515095
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: DECATUR, IL, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Decatur Airshow Quick Clip, by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Airshow
    Airpower
    A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team

