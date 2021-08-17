Coast Guard, local fire department medevacs woman from sailboat 380 miles west of Bodega Bay

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard and San Francisco Fire Department personnel medevaced a woman from a sailboat approximately 380 miles west of Bodega Bay, August 17,2021. The rescue swimmer assisted in hoisting the woman into the helicopter and once the rescue swimmer was retrieved, the San Francisco Fire Department paramedic provided medical attention to the 23-year-old woman throughout the remainder of the flight. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)