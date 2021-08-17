Coast Guard, local fire department medevacs woman from sailboat 380 miles west of Bodega Bay

U.S. Coast Guard and San Francisco Fire Department personnel medevaced a woman from a sailboat approximately 380 miles west of Bodega Bay, August 17,2021. The rescue swimmer assisted in hoisting the woman into the helicopter and once the rescue swimmer was retrieved, the San Francisco Fire Department paramedic provided medical attention to the 23-year-old woman throughout the remainder of the flight. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2021 15:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810352
|VIRIN:
|210817-G-G0211-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108514929
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
