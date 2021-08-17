Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, local fire department medevacs woman from sailboat 380 miles west of Bodega Bay

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    U.S. Coast Guard and San Francisco Fire Department personnel medevaced a woman from a sailboat approximately 380 miles west of Bodega Bay, August 17,2021. The rescue swimmer assisted in hoisting the woman into the helicopter and once the rescue swimmer was retrieved, the San Francisco Fire Department paramedic provided medical attention to the 23-year-old woman throughout the remainder of the flight. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 15:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: CA, US

    TAGS

    Search and Rescue
    Coast Guard
    California
    San Francisco Fire Department

