Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Advanced Training Center (MATC) Amputee Rehab

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Demonstration of amputee rehab at the Military Advanced Training Center (MATC), WRNMMC.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 15:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810327
    VIRIN: 210817-N-EC642-1001
    Filename: DOD_108514745
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Advanced Training Center (MATC) Amputee Rehab, by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Prosthetics
    National Capital Region
    WRNMMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT