Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force represented during historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway doubleheader

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Conroy 

    360th Recruiting Group

    For the first time, the NTT IndyCar Series shared the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course with the NASCAR Cup Series in a race weekend doubleheader, Aug. 14-15, 2021, in Speedway, Indiana. The U.S. Air Force was represented in both races by Ed Carpenter Racing’s Conor Daly and Richard Petty Motorsports’ Erik Jones. Additionally, U.S. Maj. Gen. Matthew J. Burger, Air Force Reserve Command deputy commander, issued the oath of enlistment to 16 recruits. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Conroy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 14:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 810325
    VIRIN: 210815-F-BH566-1001
    Filename: DOD_108514735
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force represented during historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway doubleheader, by TSgt Ryan Conroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NASCAR
    Racing
    Indianapolis Motor Speedway

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT