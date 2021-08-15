For the first time, the NTT IndyCar Series shared the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course with the NASCAR Cup Series in a race weekend doubleheader, Aug. 14-15, 2021, in Speedway, Indiana. The U.S. Air Force was represented in both races by Ed Carpenter Racing’s Conor Daly and Richard Petty Motorsports’ Erik Jones. Additionally, U.S. Maj. Gen. Matthew J. Burger, Air Force Reserve Command deputy commander, issued the oath of enlistment to 16 recruits. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Conroy)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2021 14:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|810325
|VIRIN:
|210815-F-BH566-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108514735
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Air Force represented during historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway doubleheader, by TSgt Ryan Conroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
