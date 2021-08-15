Air Force represented during historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway doubleheader

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



For the first time, the NTT IndyCar Series shared the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course with the NASCAR Cup Series in a race weekend doubleheader, Aug. 14-15, 2021, in Speedway, Indiana. The U.S. Air Force was represented in both races by Ed Carpenter Racing’s Conor Daly and Richard Petty Motorsports’ Erik Jones. Additionally, U.S. Maj. Gen. Matthew J. Burger, Air Force Reserve Command deputy commander, issued the oath of enlistment to 16 recruits. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Conroy)