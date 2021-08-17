Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Air Force Sustainment Center Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Courtesy Video

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    The Air Force Sustainment Center held its change of command on August 17, 2021. AFSC is responsible for the sustainment of nearly every weapons system in the Air Force inventory, and has logistic centers throughout the United States and the world.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 12:47
    Category: Briefings
    Location: US

    Change of Command
    Air Force Sustainment Center

