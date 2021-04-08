Trying to activate a new prescription for later pick up? Watch this easy-to-understand tutorial with a registered nurse who walks you through MHS GENESIS on her mobile device. Please allow 48 - 72 business hours to fill a new prescription.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2021 14:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|810307
|VIRIN:
|210804-O-JU906-005
|PIN:
|210804
|Filename:
|DOD_108514465
|Length:
|00:05:31
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Order a New Prescription with Patient Portal, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
