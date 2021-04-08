Order a New Prescription with Patient Portal

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2021

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    Trying to activate a new prescription for later pick up? Watch this easy-to-understand tutorial with a registered nurse who walks you through MHS GENESIS on her mobile device. Please allow 48 - 72 business hours to fill a new prescription.

    Date Taken: 08.04.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 14:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 810307
    VIRIN: 210804-O-JU906-005
    PIN: 210804
    Filename: DOD_108514465
    Length: 00:05:31
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

