Here's how to send a message to pharmacy with Patient Portal on MHS GENESIS. Watch this video for tips and tricks to help you navigate this new electronic health record system.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2021 14:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|810306
|VIRIN:
|210803-O-JU906-792
|PIN:
|210803
|Filename:
|DOD_108514464
|Length:
|00:06:08
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, How to Communicate with Pharmacy on Patient Portal, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
