Run out of refills? Watch this video to learn how to get more refills from your medical team via the patient portal on MHS GENESIS.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2021 14:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|810305
|VIRIN:
|210805-O-JU906-187
|PIN:
|210805
|Filename:
|DOD_108514462
|Length:
|00:05:17
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
