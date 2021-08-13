A briefing submitted by Capt. David Kuske for a cloud-based warfighter dashboard and squadron database solution to be considered as part of the 2022 Spark Tank program.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2021 10:57
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|810302
|VIRIN:
|210817-F-XX999-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108514438
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|OFFUTT AFB, NE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SABER: A cloud-based warfighter dashboard and squadron database solution, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT