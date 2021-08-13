Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SABER: A cloud-based warfighter dashboard and squadron database solution

    OFFUTT AFB, NE, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Courtesy Video

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    A briefing submitted by Capt. David Kuske for a cloud-based warfighter dashboard and squadron database solution to be considered as part of the 2022 Spark Tank program.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 10:57
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 810302
    VIRIN: 210817-F-XX999-1001
    Filename: DOD_108514438
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: OFFUTT AFB, NE, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Spark Tank

