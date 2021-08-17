Happy Birthday to the 19th Airlift Wing! Today the 19th AW turns 73 years old. The wing was originally activated, as the 19th Bombardment Wing, on Aug. 17, 1948, at North Guam AFB, which we know today as Andersen AFB. Over the last six decades, personnel assigned to the wing have made great accomplishments in bombardment, nuclear deterrence, and aerial refueling. It was not until Oct. 1, 2008, that the Black Knights activated at Little Rock AFB as the 19th Airlift Wing to add combat airlift to its list of achievements.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2021 09:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|810295
|VIRIN:
|210817-F-KQ249-019
|Filename:
|DOD_108514340
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 19th Airlift Wing 73rd Birthday, by A1C Isaiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT