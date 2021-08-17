Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19th Airlift Wing 73rd Birthday

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Miller 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Happy Birthday to the 19th Airlift Wing! Today the 19th AW turns 73 years old. The wing was originally activated, as the 19th Bombardment Wing, on Aug. 17, 1948, at North Guam AFB, which we know today as Andersen AFB. Over the last six decades, personnel assigned to the wing have made great accomplishments in bombardment, nuclear deterrence, and aerial refueling. It was not until Oct. 1, 2008, that the Black Knights activated at Little Rock AFB as the 19th Airlift Wing to add combat airlift to its list of achievements.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021
    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 

    Birthday
    Black Knights
    19th Airlift Wing
    LRAFB

