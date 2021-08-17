19th Airlift Wing 73rd Birthday

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Happy Birthday to the 19th Airlift Wing! Today the 19th AW turns 73 years old. The wing was originally activated, as the 19th Bombardment Wing, on Aug. 17, 1948, at North Guam AFB, which we know today as Andersen AFB. Over the last six decades, personnel assigned to the wing have made great accomplishments in bombardment, nuclear deterrence, and aerial refueling. It was not until Oct. 1, 2008, that the Black Knights activated at Little Rock AFB as the 19th Airlift Wing to add combat airlift to its list of achievements.