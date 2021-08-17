Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Realistic Training Aids Medics in Preparing for Real-World Scenarios

    FORT MCCOY, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Video by Spc. Amanda Treible 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. 1st Class Kristina Boettcher, the non-commissioned officer in charge of the Effects and Enablers (E&E) for Global Medic led by the 78th Training Division as part of Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), prepared a mass casualty scene at a downed C130.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 08:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 810285
    VIRIN: 210817-A-AB097-0001
    Filename: DOD_108514227
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: FORT MCCOY, PA, US

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Training
    Modernization
    Realistic Training
    CSTX-2021
    GLOBALMEDIC-2021

