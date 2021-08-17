Sgt. 1st Class Kristina Boettcher, the non-commissioned officer in charge of the Effects and Enablers (E&E) for Global Medic led by the 78th Training Division as part of Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), prepared a mass casualty scene at a downed C130.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2021 08:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|810285
|VIRIN:
|210817-A-AB097-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108514227
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, PA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Realistic Training Aids Medics in Preparing for Real-World Scenarios, by SPC Amanda Treible, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
