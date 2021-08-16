Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Banshee program bringing innovative solutions to the warfighter

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Video by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Airmen from the fourth Banshee training cohort are using their experience to better engage with industry and bring innovative solutions to their units.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 08:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 810283
    VIRIN: 210816-F-JW594-002
    Filename: DOD_108514218
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Banshee program bringing innovative solutions to the warfighter, by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    innovation
    Banshee Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT