Airmen from the fourth Banshee training cohort are using their experience to better engage with industry and bring innovative solutions to their units.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2021 08:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|810283
|VIRIN:
|210816-F-JW594-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108514218
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Banshee program bringing innovative solutions to the warfighter, by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS
