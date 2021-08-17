video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Japan volunteers help Sagamihara City host Olympic events:





Narration:

About 50 Soldiers and civilians from U.S. Army Japan supported Sagamihara City to host the Men’s and Women’s Cycling Road Race at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games on July 24th and 25th.





Interview: Yoshikazu Kajino, Senior Staff, Sagamihara City

We conducted a pilot cycling road race event in July 2019 and we recruited volunteers there. During that time, we also asked U.S. Army Japan for volunteers and we were able to get great support from them, so we asked them again if they could support the Olympic races.

The actual volunteer work during the race is very tough. It requires physical strength and one mistake could lead to a major incident. In that sense, the volunteers from U.S. Army Japan provided us tremendous support during the event. We deeply appreciate their cooperation.





Narration:

During both events, the U.S. Army Japan members and volunteers from local communities grouped into three different teams and helped set up barriers, ensure the overall safety of the participants, and clean up streets after the event.





Interview: PFC Hanna Skaugstad, Volunteer





Interview: SGT Victor Ambrocio, Volunteer





Narration:

The 151-mile men’s race began in Musashi-no-mori Park in Tokyo and traveled through Sagamihara City in Kanagawa and Yamanashi prefectures, finishing at the Fuji International Speedway race track. The women’s race had a similar route, but was 60 miles shorter in distance.





Interview: Yoshikazu Kajino, Senior Staff, Sagamihara City

I am responsible for the portion of the bicycle race that passes through Sagamihara City, so I was able to communicate with members of U.S. Army Japan and established a good relationship with them. We will have another bicycle race event, the “Tour de Japan,” in the near future, so hopefully we can get volunteer support from them again.





Narration:

Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXXXXXX