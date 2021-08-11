Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt Fico explains forward observation of HIRAIN during Exercise Loobye *interview*

    BRADSHAW FIELD TRAINING AREA, NT, AUSTRALIA

    11.08.2021

    Video by Cpl. Sarah Taggett 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jonathan Fico, a fires chief with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, explains his team and his role as forward observation for a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration during Exercise Loobye at Bradshaw Field Training Area, NT, Australia, Aug. 12, 2021. Fico and the rest of the forward observation team were inserted via an MV-22B Osprey in order to send confirmation of the target hit. Exercises like Loobye demonstrate MRF-D’s ability to conduct operations as a joint force with the ADF, execute expeditionary operations, like HIRAIN, and exemplify their mutual dedication to being postured and ready to respond to a crisis or contingency in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sarah E. Taggett)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 01:54
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 810271
    VIRIN: 210815-M-YH254-1002
    Filename: DOD_108513945
    Length: 00:05:59
    Location: BRADSHAW FIELD TRAINING AREA, NT, AU

    TAGS

    5th ANGLICO
    HIMAR
    Forward Observation
    HIRAIN
    MRF-D 21.2
    Exercise Koolendong 2021

