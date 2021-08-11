Sgt Fico explains forward observation of HIRAIN during Exercise Loobye *interview*

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jonathan Fico, a fires chief with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, explains his team and his role as forward observation for a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration during Exercise Loobye at Bradshaw Field Training Area, NT, Australia, Aug. 12, 2021. Fico and the rest of the forward observation team were inserted via an MV-22B Osprey in order to send confirmation of the target hit. Exercises like Loobye demonstrate MRF-D’s ability to conduct operations as a joint force with the ADF, execute expeditionary operations, like HIRAIN, and exemplify their mutual dedication to being postured and ready to respond to a crisis or contingency in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sarah E. Taggett)