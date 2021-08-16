Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    157th Infantry Brigade Tactical Combatives Course Day 1 B Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Video by Sgt. James Hobbs 

    157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. William Smith, a combatives master trainer assigned to 157th Infantry Brigade, instructs a tactical combatives course on Camp Atterbury, Indiana, 16 August, 2021. Day 1 of training reviewed lessons from the basic combatives course and introduced striking and combination training to students.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 09:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810269
    VIRIN: 210816-A-XO554-0001
    Filename: DOD_108513935
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 157th Infantry Brigade Tactical Combatives Course Day 1 B Roll, by SGT James Hobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Combatives
    First Army
    157 IN BDE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT