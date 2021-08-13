9th Mission Support Command Command Surgeon Col. Albert Yazawa speaks on the importance of 9th MSC service members getting and reporting vaccinations, on August 13 2021 at Fort Shafter Flats, in Honolulu. Yazawa also addresses the rising case numbers surrounding the COVID-19 delta variant.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2021 00:23
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|810267
|VIRIN:
|081321-A-GS113-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108513923
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Albert Yazawa address 9th Mission Support Command soldiers about the importance of getting vaccinated, by SPC Mason Runyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
