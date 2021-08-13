Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Albert Yazawa address 9th Mission Support Command soldiers about the importance of getting vaccinated

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Video by Spc. Mason Runyon 

    9th Mission Support Command

    9th Mission Support Command Command Surgeon Col. Albert Yazawa speaks on the importance of 9th MSC service members getting and reporting vaccinations, on August 13 2021 at Fort Shafter Flats, in Honolulu. Yazawa also addresses the rising case numbers surrounding the COVID-19 delta variant.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 00:23
    Category: PSA
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    This work, Col. Albert Yazawa address 9th Mission Support Command soldiers about the importance of getting vaccinated, by SPC Mason Runyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    9th MSC Army Reserve Hawaii COVID-19 Delta Variant Vaccine

