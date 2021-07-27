Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chronicles of Sasebo - Chinami's Photo House

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.27.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Stephen Stromberg 

    AFN Sasebo

    At Chinami's Photo House, Chinami Kitagawa shares her passions, love for her family’s legacy and the rich beauty and culture of the Kimono with the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Japan community and service members stationed in U.S. 7th Fleet.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 21:23
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 810265
    VIRIN: 210727-N-TA947-001
    Filename: DOD_108513838
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chronicles of Sasebo - Chinami's Photo House, by PO3 Stephen Stromberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Culture
    military
    U.S. Navy
    Kimono
    South East Asia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT