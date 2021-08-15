Video of a deployed Air Station Clearwater Jayhawk helicopter crew medevacs citizens of Haiti, Aug. 15, 2021. Our helicopters and aircrews are transporting medical personnel and evacuating those requiring higher levels of care. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer Erik Villa Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2021 20:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810263
|VIRIN:
|200815-G-YF993-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_108513825
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|HT
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Coast Guard responds to Haiti for humanitarian aid following 7.2 earthquake, by PO3 Erik Villa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT