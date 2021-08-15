Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard responds to Haiti for humanitarian aid following 7.2 earthquake

    HAITI

    08.15.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Video of a deployed Air Station Clearwater Jayhawk helicopter crew medevacs citizens of Haiti, Aug. 15, 2021. Our helicopters and aircrews are transporting medical personnel and evacuating those requiring higher levels of care. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer Erik Villa Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 20:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810263
    VIRIN: 200815-G-YF993-1005
    Filename: DOD_108513825
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: HT

    Humanitarian Efforts
    Coast Guard
    Haiti

