Why I Serve - Cyber Soldiers

Adelphi, Md.—During August 7, 2021, Battle Training Assembly (BTA) weekend, U.S. Army 1st Lt. Donte Dimanche and U.S. Army Warrant Officer 1 Austin Welborn, Cyber Soldiers of the Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade, 335th Signal Command (Theater), explain why they chose the Cyber profession, and how their military training compliments their civilian occupations while serving as U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Maria Henderson)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2021 19:40
|Category:
|Interviews
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|ADELPHI, MD, US
