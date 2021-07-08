Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve - Cyber Soldiers

    ADELPHI, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2021

    Video by Sgt. Maria Henderson 

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    Adelphi, Md.—During August 7, 2021, Battle Training Assembly (BTA) weekend, U.S. Army 1st Lt. Donte Dimanche and U.S. Army Warrant Officer 1 Austin Welborn, Cyber Soldiers of the Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade, 335th Signal Command (Theater), explain why they chose the Cyber profession, and how their military training compliments their civilian occupations while serving as U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Maria Henderson)

    This work, Why I Serve - Cyber Soldiers, by SGT Maria Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

