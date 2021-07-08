Why I Serve - Cyber Soldiers

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Adelphi, Md.—During August 7, 2021, Battle Training Assembly (BTA) weekend, U.S. Army 1st Lt. Donte Dimanche and U.S. Army Warrant Officer 1 Austin Welborn, Cyber Soldiers of the Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade, 335th Signal Command (Theater), explain why they chose the Cyber profession, and how their military training compliments their civilian occupations while serving as U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Maria Henderson)