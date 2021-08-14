Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER (MUTC), IN, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Roland Sturm 

    181st Intelligence Wing Public Affairs

    Guardsmen from the Indiana Army and Air National Guard participate in Homeland Defender at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind., Aug. 14, 2021. Homeland Defender is a joint exercise where the Indiana National Guard operates with civilian disaster and emergency partners to improve coordination in real-life disaster scenarios. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. L. Roland Sturm)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 08:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810257
    VIRIN: 210814-F-II995-413
    Filename: DOD_108513769
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER (MUTC), IN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Homeland Defender B-Roll, by TSgt Roland Sturm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    INDIANA NATIONAL GUARD
    INDIANA AIR NATIONAL GUARD
    181ST INTELLIGENCE WING
    181IW

