Guardsmen from the Indiana Army and Air National Guard participate in Homeland Defender at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind., Aug. 14, 2021. Homeland Defender is a joint exercise where the Indiana National Guard operates with civilian disaster and emergency partners to improve coordination in real-life disaster scenarios. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. L. Roland Sturm)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2021 08:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810257
|VIRIN:
|210814-F-II995-413
|Filename:
|DOD_108513769
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER (MUTC), IN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2021 Homeland Defender B-Roll, by TSgt Roland Sturm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
