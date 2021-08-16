Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2-147 Assault Helicopter Battalion supports Northern Minnesota Wildfires Mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sydney Mariette 

    Minnesota National Guard

    The Minnesota National Guard’s St. Paul-based 2-147 Assault Helicopter Battalion is sending two UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters with Bambi water buckets and two Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Trucks (HEMTTs) with fueling capability, and the Duluth-based 148th Fighter Wing is sending one fuel truck to Northern Minnesota to provide support to Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wildfire activities by providing aerial fire suppression capabilities. Sixteen soldiers and two airmen will be activated in support of this mission.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 17:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810248
    VIRIN: 210816-Z-KO357-065
    Filename: DOD_108513650
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-147 Assault Helicopter Battalion supports Northern Minnesota Wildfires Mission, by SSG Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Minnesota National Guard
    2-147 Assault Helicopter Battalion
    Black Hawk helicopters
    Northern Minnesota Wildfires

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT