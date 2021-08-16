2-147 Assault Helicopter Battalion supports Northern Minnesota Wildfires Mission

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Minnesota National Guard’s St. Paul-based 2-147 Assault Helicopter Battalion is sending two UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters with Bambi water buckets and two Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Trucks (HEMTTs) with fueling capability, and the Duluth-based 148th Fighter Wing is sending one fuel truck to Northern Minnesota to provide support to Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wildfire activities by providing aerial fire suppression capabilities. Sixteen soldiers and two airmen will be activated in support of this mission.