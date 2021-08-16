The Minnesota National Guard’s St. Paul-based 2-147 Assault Helicopter Battalion is sending two UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters with Bambi water buckets and two Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Trucks (HEMTTs) with fueling capability, and the Duluth-based 148th Fighter Wing is sending one fuel truck to Northern Minnesota to provide support to Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wildfire activities by providing aerial fire suppression capabilities. Sixteen soldiers and two airmen will be activated in support of this mission.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2021 17:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810248
|VIRIN:
|210816-Z-KO357-065
|Filename:
|DOD_108513650
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2-147 Assault Helicopter Battalion supports Northern Minnesota Wildfires Mission, by SSG Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT