    DEVCOM April RCV-M Video Update

    MI, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Courtesy Video

    CCDC Ground Vehicle Systems Center

    April (monthly) video update of the Robotic Combat Vehicle and Mission Enabling Technologies-Demonstrator shakeout testing from Camp Grayling, Michigan.

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 16:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 810232
    VIRIN: 210415-A-ER507-732
    Filename: DOD_108513443
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: MI, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    GVSC
    RCV
    DEVCOM

