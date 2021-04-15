DEVCOM April RCV-M Video Update

April (monthly) video update of the Robotic Combat Vehicle and Mission Enabling Technologies-Demonstrator shakeout testing from Camp Grayling, Michigan.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2021 16:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|810232
|VIRIN:
|210415-A-ER507-732
|Filename:
|DOD_108513443
|Length:
|00:04:00
|Location:
|MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
