‘Got Your 6’ is TRICARE’s COVID vaccine video series that delivers important information and updates, on days that end in ‘6.’ It includes the latest information about DOD vaccine distribution, the TRICARE health benefit, and vaccine availability. Got a question about ‘Got Your 6’? Send an email to dha.ncr.comm.mbx.dha-internal-communications@mail.mil
Find your local military provider at tricare.mil/MTF, or go to tricare.mil/vaccineappointments and schedule yours today!
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2021 15:50
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|810231
|VIRIN:
|210816-A-AB123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108513421
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Got Your 6 | August 16, 2021, by Nicholas Roeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT