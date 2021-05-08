Staff Sgt. Desmond Padilla, an Airman of the 3rd Combat Weather Squadron located at Ft. Carson, CO, conducts a manual observation using a handheld weather sensor, Aug. 05, 2021. The sensor provides critical meteorological data that is used to determined flying and ground conditions. (U.S. Air Force video by 1st Lt. Katie DuBois)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2021 16:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810230
|VIRIN:
|210805-F-FJ317-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108513418
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Combat Weather Manual Observational Check, by 1st Lt. Katie DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
