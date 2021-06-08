Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    58 AS aircrew drop 7th POG airborne soldiers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The 58th Airlift Squadron (AS) collaborated with the U.S. Army Reserves 7th Psychological Operations Group in order to achieve airborne training qualifications out of Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, Aug 6, 2021. The 58th AS pilots and loadmasters plan and execute C-17 Globemaster III missions and training.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 15:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 810226
    VIRIN: 210806-F-YW496-1001
    Filename: DOD_108513308
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 58 AS aircrew drop 7th POG airborne soldiers, by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17 Globemaster III
    training
    97th AMW
    7th POG
    58th AS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT