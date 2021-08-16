Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade celebrates National Aviation Week.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Video by Sgt. Savannah Roy 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, is celebrating National Aviation Week by highlighting the multiple types of aircraft that make up the brigade. The CH-47 Chinook helicopter is used by the unit to conduct troop and supply transport and sling load operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Savannah Roy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 15:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 810223
    VIRIN: 210816-A-CE555-355
    PIN: 685
    Filename: DOD_108513247
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade celebrates National Aviation Week., by SGT Savannah Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Hunter Army Airfield

    TAGS

    train
    capabilities
    Soldiers
    readiness
    Aviation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT