    Coast Guard responds to Haiti with humanitarian aid

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    08.16.2021

    Video by Ricardo Castrodad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Lt. Benjamin Williamsz, commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter Winslow Griesser, doing an interview at San Juan, Puerto Rico, Aug. 16, 2021. Our cutters remain offshore and on standby to assist the citizens of Haiti and to support agency response locally. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Ricardo Castrodad)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 15:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810222
    VIRIN: 210816-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_108513195
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR 

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, Coast Guard responds to Haiti with humanitarian aid, by Ricardo Castrodad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    Haiti
    USAID
    District 7
    Cutter Winslow Griesser

