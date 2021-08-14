Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Observe, Coach, Train, Learn

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sarah Zaler 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    1Lt. Susan Janfrancisco, an observer,coach/trainer for the 5-159th General Support Aviation Battalion, describes a simulated mass casualty event during Global Medic and Combat Support Training Exercises at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 14, 2021. The exercises ensure U.S. Army Reserve units and Soldiers are trained and ready to deploy and bring capable, combat-ready, and ready-now units in support of the Army and our joint partners anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Sarah Zaler)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 15:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 810221
    VIRIN: 210814-A-IF990-505
    Filename: DOD_108513177
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Observe, Coach, Train, Learn, by SSG Sarah Zaler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Training
    Aviation
    CSTX-2021
    Global Medic-2021

