1Lt. Susan Janfrancisco, an observer,coach/trainer for the 5-159th General Support Aviation Battalion, describes a simulated mass casualty event during Global Medic and Combat Support Training Exercises at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 14, 2021. The exercises ensure U.S. Army Reserve units and Soldiers are trained and ready to deploy and bring capable, combat-ready, and ready-now units in support of the Army and our joint partners anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Sarah Zaler)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2021 15:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|810221
|VIRIN:
|210814-A-IF990-505
|Filename:
|DOD_108513177
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Observe, Coach, Train, Learn, by SSG Sarah Zaler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
