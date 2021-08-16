Defenders from the 91st SFG describe what Defender Culture means to them on Aug. 16, 2021 at Minot Air Force Base, N.D. Defender Culture is an initiative started by the 91st SFG to improve the quality of life of their personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Wright)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2021 14:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|810216
|VIRIN:
|210816-F-CD213-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108513113
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|MINOT AFB, ND, US
|Hometown:
|MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Defender Culture, by A1C Zachary Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT