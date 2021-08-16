Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MINOT AFB, ND, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Wright 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Defenders from the 91st SFG describe what Defender Culture means to them on Aug. 16, 2021 at Minot Air Force Base, N.D. Defender Culture is an initiative started by the 91st SFG to improve the quality of life of their personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 14:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 810216
    VIRIN: 210816-F-CD213-1001
    Filename: DOD_108513113
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: MINOT AFB, ND, US
    Hometown: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US

    Defenders

    Minot AFB

    91st SFG

