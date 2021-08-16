video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/810216" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Defenders from the 91st SFG describe what Defender Culture means to them on Aug. 16, 2021 at Minot Air Force Base, N.D. Defender Culture is an initiative started by the 91st SFG to improve the quality of life of their personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Wright)