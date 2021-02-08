Interview Package for 354th Highway Landing

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Video package of three interviewees from the 354th Fighter Squadron discussing the 354th's participation in Northern Strike 21, which includes landing A-10 Thunderbolt IIs on a civilian highway. Interviewees include U.S. Air Force Capt. John Renner, 354th Fighter Squadron Flight commander at 00:00; U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Gary Glojek, 354th Fighter Squadron commander at 01:55; and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Patrick Chapman, 354th Fighter Squadron director of operations at 03:29.