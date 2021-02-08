Interview Package for 354th Highway Landing

Video package of three interviewees from the 354th Fighter Squadron discussing the 354th's participation in Northern Strike 21, which includes landing A-10 Thunderbolt IIs on a civilian highway. Interviewees include U.S. Air Force Capt. John Renner, 354th Fighter Squadron Flight commander at 00:00; U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Gary Glojek, 354th Fighter Squadron commander at 01:55; and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Patrick Chapman, 354th Fighter Squadron director of operations at 03:29.
