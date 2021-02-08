Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview Package for 354th Highway Landing

    UNITED STATES

    08.02.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales and Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber

    355th Wing

    Video package of three interviewees from the 354th Fighter Squadron discussing the 354th's participation in Northern Strike 21, which includes landing A-10 Thunderbolt IIs on a civilian highway. Interviewees include U.S. Air Force Capt. John Renner, 354th Fighter Squadron Flight commander at 00:00; U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Gary Glojek, 354th Fighter Squadron commander at 01:55; and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Patrick Chapman, 354th Fighter Squadron director of operations at 03:29.

    Date Taken: 08.02.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 13:35
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:07:01
    This work, Interview Package for 354th Highway Landing, by SSgt Blake Gonzales and A1C Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

