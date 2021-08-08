The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) – Soldier For Life Podcast S9:E6 – 8 August 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) helps to improve the lives of those who serve and their families by being a voice and an advocate for the military community. On this week’s #SoldierForLifePodcast, listen as LTC Olivia Nunn chats with Mark Belinsky, Director of Currently Serving and Retired Affairs at MOAA, about MOAA and the work that it does for the military community. Listen to the full episode at bit.ly/sflpodcastS9E6.