    The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) – Soldier For Life Podcast S9:E6 – 8 August 2021

    08.08.2021

    Video by Lt. Col. Olivia Nunn 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) helps to improve the lives of those who serve and their families by being a voice and an advocate for the military community. On this week’s #SoldierForLifePodcast, listen as LTC Olivia Nunn chats with Mark Belinsky, Director of Currently Serving and Retired Affairs at MOAA, about MOAA and the work that it does for the military community. Listen to the full episode at bit.ly/sflpodcastS9E6.

    Date Taken: 08.08.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 13:42
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 810208
    VIRIN: 210808-A-OI989-717
    Filename: DOD_108512965
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) – Soldier For Life Podcast S9:E6 – 8 August 2021, by LTC Olivia Nunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Army
    MOAA
    Soldier For Life
    Soldier For Life Podcast

