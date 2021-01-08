Posttraumatic Stress Disorder – Soldier For Life Podcast S9:E5 – 1 August 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD, has had a powerful impact on the military community in many ways, including mental health, suicide, divorce rates, and even the health and well-being of military spouses and their children. Tune in to this week’s #SoldierForLifePodcast to hear LTC Olivia Nunn talk with Dr. Charles Hoge, Psychiatrist from the Office of the Army Surgeon General, about the very complex topic of PTSD. Listen to the full episode at https://bit.ly/sflpodcastS9E5.