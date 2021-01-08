Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Posttraumatic Stress Disorder – Soldier For Life Podcast S9:E5 – 1 August 2021

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2021

    Video by Lt. Col. Olivia Nunn 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD, has had a powerful impact on the military community in many ways, including mental health, suicide, divorce rates, and even the health and well-being of military spouses and their children. Tune in to this week’s #SoldierForLifePodcast to hear LTC Olivia Nunn talk with Dr. Charles Hoge, Psychiatrist from the Office of the Army Surgeon General, about the very complex topic of PTSD. Listen to the full episode at https://bit.ly/sflpodcastS9E5.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 13:46
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 810207
    VIRIN: 210801-A-OI989-632
    Filename: DOD_108512964
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: US

    This work, Posttraumatic Stress Disorder – Soldier For Life Podcast S9:E5 – 1 August 2021, by LTC Olivia Nunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PTSD
    US Army
    Soldier For Life
    Soldier For Life Podcast

