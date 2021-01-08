Posttraumatic Stress Disorder – Soldier For Life Podcast S9:E5 – 1 August 2021

Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD, has had a powerful impact on the military community in many ways, including mental health, suicide, divorce rates, and even the health and well-being of military spouses and their children. Tune in to this week’s #SoldierForLifePodcast to hear LTC Olivia Nunn talk with Dr. Charles Hoge, Psychiatrist from the Office of the Army Surgeon General, about the very complex topic of PTSD. Listen to the full episode at https://bit.ly/sflpodcastS9E5.
