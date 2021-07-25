The Marine Rapper – Soldier For Life Podcast S9:E4 – 25 July 2021

When we tell people about our military service, it helps them understand the military and inspires new generations to serve. But how many of us get to rap our story? On this week’s #SoldierForLifePodcast, LTC Olivia Nunn chats with Raymond Lott, a.k.a. The Marine Rapper - a Marine combat veteran, 15-time billboard-charting artist, and the CEO of Ninja Punch Music - about his time in the Marines and his long and sometimes challenging journey to becoming a music industry success. Listen to the full episode at https://bit.ly/sflpodcastS9E4.
