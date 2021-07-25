Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Marine Rapper – Soldier For Life Podcast S9:E4 – 25 July 2021

    07.25.2021

    Video by Lt. Col. Olivia Nunn 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    When we tell people about our military service, it helps them understand the military and inspires new generations to serve. But how many of us get to rap our story? On this week’s #SoldierForLifePodcast, LTC Olivia Nunn chats with Raymond Lott, a.k.a. The Marine Rapper - a Marine combat veteran, 15-time billboard-charting artist, and the CEO of Ninja Punch Music - about his time in the Marines and his long and sometimes challenging journey to becoming a music industry success. Listen to the full episode at https://bit.ly/sflpodcastS9E4.

    Date Taken: 07.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 13:48
    Category: Interviews
    Location: US

    US Army
    Soldier For Life
    Soldier For Life Podcast
    The Marine Rapper

