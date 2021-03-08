B-roll of pilots from the 354th Fighter Squadron prepping for take off in A-10 Thunderbolt IIs at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. The 354th landed on a state highway as part of Northern Strike 21, a large-scale training exercise, in order to demonstrate the unit’s continued effort to refine its agile combat employment capabilities and Dynamic Wing concept, which improve its Airmen’s ability to operate from austere locations with limited infrastructure and personnel.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2021 13:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810205
|VIRIN:
|210803-F-FZ485-924
|Filename:
|DOD_108512962
|Length:
|00:03:36
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pre-flight B-roll for 354th Highway Landing, by SSgt Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS
