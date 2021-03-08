Take Off B-roll for 354th Highway Landing

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/810201" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll of A-10 Thunderbolt IIs from the 354th Fighter Squadron taking off from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. The 354th landed on a state highway as part of Northern Strike 21, a large-scale training exercise, in order to demonstrate the unit’s continued effort to refine its agile combat employment capabilities and Dynamic Wing concept, which improve its Airmen’s ability to operate from austere locations with limited infrastructure and personnel.