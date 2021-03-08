Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Take Off B-roll for 354th Highway Landing

    UNITED STATES

    08.03.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber 

    355th Wing

    B-roll of A-10 Thunderbolt IIs from the 354th Fighter Squadron taking off from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. The 354th landed on a state highway as part of Northern Strike 21, a large-scale training exercise, in order to demonstrate the unit’s continued effort to refine its agile combat employment capabilities and Dynamic Wing concept, which improve its Airmen’s ability to operate from austere locations with limited infrastructure and personnel.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 13:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810201
    VIRIN: 210803-F-BS488-787
    Filename: DOD_108512958
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Take Off B-roll for 354th Highway Landing, by A1C Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    A-10
    ACC
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    US. Air Force
    DM

