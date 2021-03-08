B-roll of A-10 Thunderbolt IIs from the 354th Fighter Squadron taking off from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. The 354th landed on a state highway as part of Northern Strike 21, a large-scale training exercise, in order to demonstrate the unit’s continued effort to refine its agile combat employment capabilities and Dynamic Wing concept, which improve its Airmen’s ability to operate from austere locations with limited infrastructure and personnel.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2021 13:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810201
|VIRIN:
|210803-F-BS488-787
|Filename:
|DOD_108512958
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Take Off B-roll for 354th Highway Landing, by A1C Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
