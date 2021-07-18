Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HunterSeven Foundation – Soldier For Life Podcast S9:E3 – 18 July 2021

    07.18.2021

    Video by Lt. Col. Olivia Nunn 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    If you are a veteran and you have concerns about your health, it’s important to understand your symptoms and advocate for yourself early and often. On this week’s #SoldierForLifePodcast, LTC Olivia Nunn talks with Chelsey Poisson, Executive Director of the HunterSeven Foundation, abut HunterSeven’s mission of identifying potential toxic exposures and subsequent illnesses in military veterans and educating the veteran population and healthcare providers about critical health information relating to their exposures. Listen to the full episode at https://bit.ly/sflpodcastS9E3.

    Date Taken: 07.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 13:58
    Category: Interviews
    This work, HunterSeven Foundation – Soldier For Life Podcast S9:E3 – 18 July 2021, by LTC Olivia Nunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US Army
    Soldier For Life
    Soldier For Life Podcast
    HunterSeven

