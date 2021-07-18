If you are a veteran and you have concerns about your health, it’s important to understand your symptoms and advocate for yourself early and often. On this week’s #SoldierForLifePodcast, LTC Olivia Nunn talks with Chelsey Poisson, Executive Director of the HunterSeven Foundation, abut HunterSeven’s mission of identifying potential toxic exposures and subsequent illnesses in military veterans and educating the veteran population and healthcare providers about critical health information relating to their exposures. Listen to the full episode at https://bit.ly/sflpodcastS9E3.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2021 13:58
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|810198
|VIRIN:
|210718-A-OI989-158
|Filename:
|DOD_108512955
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HunterSeven Foundation – Soldier For Life Podcast S9:E3 – 18 July 2021, by LTC Olivia Nunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT