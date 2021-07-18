HunterSeven Foundation – Soldier For Life Podcast S9:E3 – 18 July 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



If you are a veteran and you have concerns about your health, it’s important to understand your symptoms and advocate for yourself early and often. On this week’s #SoldierForLifePodcast, LTC Olivia Nunn talks with Chelsey Poisson, Executive Director of the HunterSeven Foundation, abut HunterSeven’s mission of identifying potential toxic exposures and subsequent illnesses in military veterans and educating the veteran population and healthcare providers about critical health information relating to their exposures. Listen to the full episode at https://bit.ly/sflpodcastS9E3.