Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Europe Report August 10, 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    08.10.2021

    Video by Chris Knoblauch and Senior Airman Autumn Vogt

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this edition of the AFN Europe Report: For the first time since the 1700’s a Polish Army officer joins a U.S. military unit and the innovation submission window is open for Spark Tank 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 10:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 810186
    VIRIN: 210810-D-TX415-724
    Filename: DOD_108512726
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Europe Report August 10, 2021, by Chris Knoblauch and SrA Autumn Vogt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    V Corps
    AFN Europe
    Stronger together
    USAFE-AF Africa
    Spark Tank 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT