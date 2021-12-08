AERRs IN ACTION: Fleet Subject Matter Expert (FSME) of the week!
Go behind the scenes with a FSME from the recent YNS AERR in Pensacola, Florida! If you are a chief, senior chief, or master chief and are interested in participating in your rating's AERR, go to MyNavy Portal, then click Professional Resources < Navy Advancement Center < Advancement Examination Readiness Review to apply today!
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2021 09:21
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|810184
|VIRIN:
|210812-N-YR423-759
|Filename:
|DOD_108512687
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, AERRs in Action: Fleet Subject Matter Expert of the Week! 8-16-21, by Cheryl Dengler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
