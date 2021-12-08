Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AERRs in Action: Fleet Subject Matter Expert of the Week! 8-16-21

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2021

    Video by Cheryl Dengler 

    Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center

    AERRs IN ACTION: Fleet Subject Matter Expert (FSME) of the week!
    Go behind the scenes with a FSME from the recent YNS AERR in Pensacola, Florida! If you are a chief, senior chief, or master chief and are interested in participating in your rating's AERR, go to MyNavy Portal, then click Professional Resources < Navy Advancement Center < Advancement Examination Readiness Review to apply today!

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 09:21
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 810184
    VIRIN: 210812-N-YR423-759
    Filename: DOD_108512687
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 

    This work, AERRs in Action: Fleet Subject Matter Expert of the Week! 8-16-21, by Cheryl Dengler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NETC
    AERR
    Navy Advancement Center
    Advancement Examination Readiness Review
    NETPDC

