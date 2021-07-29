The Massachusetts Air National Guard is accelerating change to keep the mission going. The 104th Fighter Wing and 102nd Intelligence Wing have worked with their communities, empowered their airmen, and utilized technology. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Airman 1st Class Francesca Skridulis)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2021 09:57
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|810183
|VIRIN:
|210729-F-CP771-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108512674
|Length:
|00:05:10
|Location:
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Mass ANG keeps the mission going, by Amn Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
