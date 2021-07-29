Mass ANG keeps the mission going

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Massachusetts Air National Guard is accelerating change to keep the mission going. The 104th Fighter Wing and 102nd Intelligence Wing have worked with their communities, empowered their airmen, and utilized technology. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Airman 1st Class Francesca Skridulis)