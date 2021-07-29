Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mass ANG keeps the mission going

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Video by Airman Francesca Skridulis 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    The Massachusetts Air National Guard works to support and defend their local communities and communities around the world. Airmen of the 104th Fighter Wing and 102nd Intelligence Wing supported many missions throughout 2020 and 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Airman 1st Class Francesca Skridulis)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 09:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 810179
    VIRIN: 210729-Z-CP771-1001
    Filename: DOD_108512652
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US

    This work, Mass ANG keeps the mission going, by Amn Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

