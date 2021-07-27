Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 | Marines with 3d Transportation Battalion, 3d Marine Logistics Group, conduct resupply operations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3d Transportation Battalion, 3d Marine Logistics Group, conduct resupply operations during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 in Proserpine, Queensland, Australia, July 27, 2021. TS21 is a large-scale, bilateral military exercise conducted biennially across Northern Australia designed to enhance the U.S.-Australia alliance, which is an anchor of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Exercises like this provide effective and intense training to ensure our forces are capable, interoperable, responsive, and combat-ready. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sebastian Riveraaponte).