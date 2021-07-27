U.S. Marines with 3d Transportation Battalion, 3d Marine Logistics Group, conduct resupply operations during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 in Proserpine, Queensland, Australia, July 27, 2021. TS21 is a large-scale, bilateral military exercise conducted biennially across Northern Australia designed to enhance the U.S.-Australia alliance, which is an anchor of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Exercises like this provide effective and intense training to ensure our forces are capable, interoperable, responsive, and combat-ready. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sebastian Riveraaponte).
Date Taken:
07.27.2021
Date Posted:
08.16.2021
Category:
B-Roll
Video ID:
810164
VIRIN:
210727-M-MW038-632
Filename:
DOD_108512260
Length:
00:02:29
Location:
PROSERPINE, QLD, AU
Downloads:
4
High-Res. Downloads:
4
This work, Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 | Marines with 3d Transportation Battalion, 3d Marine Logistics Group, conduct resupply operations, by LCpl Sebastian Riveraaponte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
