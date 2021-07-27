Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 | Marines with 3d Transportation Battalion, 3d Marine Logistics Group, conduct resupply operations

    PROSERPINE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.27.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Sebastian Riveraaponte 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 3d Transportation Battalion, 3d Marine Logistics Group, conduct resupply operations during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 in Proserpine, Queensland, Australia, July 27, 2021. TS21 is a large-scale, bilateral military exercise conducted biennially across Northern Australia designed to enhance the U.S.-Australia alliance, which is an anchor of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Exercises like this provide effective and intense training to ensure our forces are capable, interoperable, responsive, and combat-ready. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sebastian Riveraaponte).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 03:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810164
    VIRIN: 210727-M-MW038-632
    Filename: DOD_108512260
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: PROSERPINE, QLD, AU 

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 | Marines with 3d Transportation Battalion, 3d Marine Logistics Group, conduct resupply operations, by LCpl Sebastian Riveraaponte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Resupply
    Australia
    Marines
    Motor T
    Talisman Sabre 21
    TS21

