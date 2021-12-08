Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Training Squadron 9 T-45C Goshawk division formation flight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MERIDIAN, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2021

    Video by Lt. Michelle Tucker 

    Chief of Naval Air Training

    MERIDIAN, Miss. (Aug. 12, 2021) Training Squadron (VT) 9’s Cmdr. John Vonderheide leads a three T-45C Goshawk division formation flight with student naval aviator Lt. j.g. Anthony Coward and his instructor pilot (IP), Marine Capt. Brett Guerin, in #109 as dash 2 and student Lt. Jesse Arnold and his IP, Cmdr. John Dues, in #112 as dash 3. VT-9 “Tigers” conduct intermediate and advanced strike pilot training for the Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. Michelle Tucker.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 00:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 810162
    VIRIN: 210813-N-OU681-2001
    Filename: DOD_108512187
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: MERIDIAN, MS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training Squadron 9 T-45C Goshawk division formation flight, by LT Michelle Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pilot
    Chief of Naval Air Training
    T-45C Goshawk
    Training Squadron 9

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT