Training Squadron 9 T-45C Goshawk division formation flight

MERIDIAN, Miss. (Aug. 12, 2021) Training Squadron (VT) 9’s Cmdr. John Vonderheide leads a three T-45C Goshawk division formation flight with student naval aviator Lt. j.g. Anthony Coward and his instructor pilot (IP), Marine Capt. Brett Guerin, in #109 as dash 2 and student Lt. Jesse Arnold and his IP, Cmdr. John Dues, in #112 as dash 3. VT-9 “Tigers” conduct intermediate and advanced strike pilot training for the Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. Michelle Tucker.)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2021 00:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|810162
|VIRIN:
|210813-N-OU681-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108512187
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|MERIDIAN, MS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
