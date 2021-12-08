Training Squadron 9 T-45C Goshawk division formation flight

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/810162" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

MERIDIAN, Miss. (Aug. 12, 2021) Training Squadron (VT) 9’s Cmdr. John Vonderheide leads a three T-45C Goshawk division formation flight with student naval aviator Lt. j.g. Anthony Coward and his instructor pilot (IP), Marine Capt. Brett Guerin, in #109 as dash 2 and student Lt. Jesse Arnold and his IP, Cmdr. John Dues, in #112 as dash 3. VT-9 “Tigers” conduct intermediate and advanced strike pilot training for the Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. Michelle Tucker.)