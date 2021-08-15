Video of Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry crew taking off from Opa-locka, Florida to Haiti, Aug. 15, 2021. Our helicopters and aircrews are transporting medical personnel and evacuating those requiring higher levels of care. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Cmdr. Corey McPartlin)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2021 17:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810157
|VIRIN:
|210815-G-G0107-1009
|Filename:
|DOD_108511957
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Downloads:
|9
|High-Res. Downloads:
|9
This work, Coast Guard deploys to Haiti for Humanitarian Aid following 7.2 earthquake, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
