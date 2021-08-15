Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard deploys to Haiti for Humanitarian Aid following 7.2 earthquake

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Video of Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry crew taking off from Opa-locka, Florida to Haiti, Aug. 15, 2021. Our helicopters and aircrews are transporting medical personnel and evacuating those requiring higher levels of care. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Cmdr. Corey McPartlin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2021
    Date Posted: 08.15.2021 17:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810157
    VIRIN: 210815-G-G0107-1009
    Filename: DOD_108511957
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 

    TAGS

    miami
    coast guard
    Haiti
    humanitarian aid
    ocean sentry
    district 7

