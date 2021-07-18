Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    46S Public Affairs Specialist MOS Spotlight

    BELL, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2021

    Video by Pfc. Mebea Demelash and Pfc. Brandon Dillard

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    Spot featuring the 46S Public Affairs Specialist career field. This video features Soldiers from the 222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment based in Bell, California.

    Date Taken: 07.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.15.2021 14:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 810156
    VIRIN: 210718-A-RB285-750
    Filename: DOD_108511758
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: BELL, CA, US 
    Hometown: FONTANA, CA, US
    Hometown: TEMECULA, CA, US

    This work, 46S Public Affairs Specialist MOS Spotlight, by PFC Mebea Demelash and PFC Brandon Dillard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #46S #PAO #PublicAffairs #armyrecruiting #usarec #MOS #222ndbod #militarycareer #ArmyReserve #usarc

